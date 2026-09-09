Apple Goes Foldable: Revolutionizing the Smartphone World

The debut of Apple's much-anticipated foldable iPhone on Wednesday could mark a pivotal shift in the smartphone market. Expectations are high for Apple's latest innovation, which promises to push foldable technology into the mainstream, enhancing its flagship device that contributes significantly to the company's earnings.

Over the years, Samsung and Chinese competitors like Huawei have dominated the foldable phone niche. However, Apple's reputation for leveraging second-mover advantage by refining existing technologies may give it an edge this time. Analysts suggest technological and supply-chain improvements will aid Apple's foldable entry.

Foldables have had varied past performances, with early devices witnessing challenges like creasing issues and limited market share. Still, Apple's entry could accelerate market growth. Research indicates a 30% rise in foldable phone shipments is anticipated this year, outperforming traditional smartphones.