Apple's Bold Leap: The $2000 Foldable iPhone

Apple is set to launch its first foldable iPhone at a high-profile event. The device, expected to be priced over $2,000, represents a significant strategy shift under new CEO John Ternus. Analysts predict a robust market reception, despite the high cost and engineering challenges like dust and water resistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 19:02 IST
Apple's Bold Leap: The $2000 Foldable iPhone
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Apple is prepared to reveal its priciest innovation yet—a foldable iPhone—on Wednesday at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. This launch marks a pivotal moment for the tech giant, particularly as it is the first significant event helmed by the new CEO, John Ternus.

Set against the backdrop of growing anticipation, the keynote will also provide Ternus with a platform to outline Apple's vision for its flagship product, which dominates Apple's sales. Despite existing competition from Samsung and Huawei, the product could secure a substantial share of this niche market by the next fiscal year, according to analysts.

A successful rollout hinges on addressing technological hurdles like developing a durable hinge and ensuring the device's resistance to environmental factors. Apple's strategic move includes delaying updates to its economical models, focusing instead on premium products to balance its sales cycle.

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