Aerospacelab Secures €2.4 Billion Contract to Build EU Satellites

Belgium's Aerospacelab announced on Thursday that it secured a monumental €2.4 billion contract to build 264 satellites for the European Union's IRIS² network. This project, scheduled for completion by 2030, is intended to provide secure communications services to governments, security agencies, and commercial users.

The deal positions Aerospacelab as the predominant manufacturer in the IRIS² initiative, with a production responsibility for 76% of the planned 348 satellites. This makes it the largest disclosed manufacturing allocation within the project, offering insights into the division of labor among participating entities.

Aerospacelab will design, manufacture, and deliver fully integrated low-Earth-orbit satellites as part of the Eutelsat-led SpaceRISE consortium. The consortium is tasked with developing and operating this satellite network under a concession agreement with the EU.