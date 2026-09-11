AI Safety Under Scrutiny: Resignation Sparks Global Debate

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday cast doubt on whether the safeguards being developed by frontier artificial intelligence companies are sufficiently keeping pace with the technology's rapid evolution. Her statement came in the wake of Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon's resignation over fears about the fast-track development of self-improving AI systems.

Addressing the Global Fintech Fest 2026, Sitharaman highlighted Coxon's resignation as a crucial moment, noting that his concerns about AI safety have resonated with senior figures in the AI community. Coxon, who worked on AI pretraining at OpenAI and Anthropic, warned that leading AI companies are not acting responsibly and are hastily advancing toward potentially dangerous superintelligence without adequate safeguards.

Sitharaman emphasized that the weight of Coxon's resignation transcends a simple social media announcement, as prominent figures in the AI sector are recognizing the legitimacy of his warnings. She called upon the global AI industry to provide credible reassurances regarding the effectiveness and pace of their safety measures.

The Finance Minister acknowledged that while technological solutions could mitigate vulnerabilities, safeguards need to be updated continuously. She urged regulators, boards, and senior management to take part in managing AI risks, stressing the necessity to build systems that maintain a balance between speed, accountability, autonomy, and consumer trust.