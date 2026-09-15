AI Providers Convene at White House

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson announced on Monday that artificial intelligence providers will be gathering at the White House shortly. This significant meeting is scheduled to take place either later this week or at the onset of next week.

The primary aim of this gathering is to discuss the current advancements in AI technology and its future trajectory. The meeting will provide a platform for key stakeholders to deliberate on pivotal issues surrounding artificial intelligence.

Details regarding the discussions remain limited, but the meeting is highly anticipated as it will likely shape the future policies and strategies in AI development. Participants are set to discuss challenges, opportunities, and ethical considerations of deploying AI technologies.