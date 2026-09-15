U.S. House Speaker: No AI Moratorium to Maintain Edge Over China

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson insisted that halting artificial intelligence development would undermine the United States' competitiveness against China. Speaking on Tuesday, Johnson argued that AI firms should self-regulate without governmental intervention.

Johnson stated, "They can self-regulate. They don't need the government to tell them to slow it down. If they want to slow it down, they should." He stressed the national security risks posed by potentially falling behind China in AI advancements.

The House Speaker revealed plans for a meeting with AI company executives at the White House, emphasizing the need for balanced and thoughtful guardrails on AI development through independent audits and transparency.