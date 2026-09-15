U.S. House Speaker: No AI Moratorium to Maintain Edge Over China

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson emphasized the importance of continuing AI development to retain a competitive edge over China. He called for AI companies to self-regulate and rejected external controls. Johnson highlighted AI's national security implications and announced an upcoming meeting with AI executives at the White House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 20:51 IST
U.S. House Speaker: No AI Moratorium to Maintain Edge Over China
Mike Johnson

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson insisted that halting artificial intelligence development would undermine the United States' competitiveness against China. Speaking on Tuesday, Johnson argued that AI firms should self-regulate without governmental intervention.

Johnson stated, "They can self-regulate. They don't need the government to tell them to slow it down. If they want to slow it down, they should." He stressed the national security risks posed by potentially falling behind China in AI advancements.

The House Speaker revealed plans for a meeting with AI company executives at the White House, emphasizing the need for balanced and thoughtful guardrails on AI development through independent audits and transparency.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

Global
4
Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Going Digital Ease China’s Pollution and Carbon Burden?

From Classroom Grades to Construction Safety: Who Checks AI Errors?

Why a Stopwatch Cannot Capture a Young Footballer’s Potential

Open Markets, Dirty Growth? Institutions Determine Globalization’s Climate Cost

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026