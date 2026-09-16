Tech Titans Gather: Nvidia CEO to Attend Trump Xi State Dinner

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is reportedly set to attend a prestigious state dinner hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump in honor of Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The anticipated gathering of influential political and business leaders underscores the increasing importance of technology in global discussions, against a backdrop of ongoing trade negotiations between the United States and China.

Tech industry insiders suggest that Huang's attendance is strategic, reflecting Nvidia's vested interest in the dynamics of U.S.-China relations—a factor significantly affecting the tech market.