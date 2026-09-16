Tech Titans Gather: Nvidia CEO to Attend Trump Xi State Dinner

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is reportedly attending a state dinner hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump for Chinese President Xi Jinping. This meeting is significant, highlighting the intersection of technology and global diplomacy as trade relations between the U.S. and China continue to shape the tech industry landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 03:11 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 03:11 IST
Tech Titans Gather: Nvidia CEO to Attend Trump Xi State Dinner
Jensen Huang

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is reportedly set to attend a prestigious state dinner hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump in honor of Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The anticipated gathering of influential political and business leaders underscores the increasing importance of technology in global discussions, against a backdrop of ongoing trade negotiations between the United States and China.

Tech industry insiders suggest that Huang's attendance is strategic, reflecting Nvidia's vested interest in the dynamics of U.S.-China relations—a factor significantly affecting the tech market.

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