Teen Sensation Max Dowman Shines in Arsenal's League Cup Triumph

Arsenal's 16-year-old prodigy, Max Dowman, showcased his exceptional talent with two goals in a thrilling 4-2 League Cup victory over Ipswich Town. This win continues Arsenal's unbeaten streak this season. Meanwhile, Liverpool also advanced by defeating Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 at Anfield.

Dowman's dazzling footwork opened the scoring, and shortly after the break, he made it 3-0 with another smooth finish, becoming only the second 16-year-old to score two goals in a Premier League club game. Arsenal further extended the lead with goals from Noni Madueke and Mikel Merino before Ipswich salvaged some pride with goals from Anis Mehmeti and Chuba Akpom.

Manager Mikel Arteta praised Dowman's potential and ability, stating, "Everything is possible" for the youngster. The victory marks yet another success for Arsenal, who have now won all six games in all competitions this season.