Rising Yields: How High Can the 10-Year Treasury Go?

As the U.S. Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates for the first time in over three years, attention is focused on the 10-year Treasury yield, which has recently exceeded the critical 5% mark. This has prompted a flurry of speculation among investors about how much higher it might climb.

Historical analysis by Deutsche Bank and 3Fourteen Research offers insights into the potential trajectory based on past hiking cycles. Despite the varying patterns in previous cycles, analysts predict a significant upward adjustment in the yield, especially considering the economic anomalies post-pandemic.

However, forces including debt concerns and inflation could limit the increase, despite previous trends suggesting a rise of over 100 basis points. With Treasury yields at attractive levels, the market stands at a juncture, awaiting a clear trajectory.