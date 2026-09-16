Boot Barn Steps Up: Western Wear Meets AI-Driven Demand

Boot Barn, a Western wear retailer, reports increased demand for its work boots, driven by large-scale data center projects. This shift highlights how AI developments touch diverse sectors. With data center construction fueling growth in U.S. construction jobs, Boot Barn is adapting its inventory to meet this emerging market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 05:04 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 05:04 IST
Boot Barn Steps Up: Western Wear Meets AI-Driven Demand

Boot Barn, a prominent U.S. retailer in western wear, has reported a notable increase in demand for its work boots, primarily driven by data-center construction projects. CEO John Hazen highlighted this trend at the Goldman Sachs Global Consumer and Retail Conference, illustrating how the AI spending surge is impacting various economic sectors.

The company, known for supplying oil, gas, and construction firms, now tracks data center developments to determine local inventory needs. Sales growth in Boot Barn's work boots segment has been consistent for five consecutive quarters, reflecting the extensive scale of data center construction in the U.S.

This trend aligns with a broader increase in construction employment, as the industry added 22,000 jobs in August. Meanwhile, Brunt Workwear, another workwear manufacturer, sees similar demand patterns from states like California and Texas, further emphasizing the economic ripple effect of AI infrastructure investments.

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