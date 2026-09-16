EU's Climate Insurance Alliance to Tackle Extreme Weather Costs

The European Union has announced plans for a 'climate insurance alliance' to expand insurance coverage for extreme weather events. Currently, only 25% of catastrophe losses in Europe are covered, leaving national budgets to bear the financial burden. The initiative aims to close this gap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 13:08 IST
EU's Climate Insurance Alliance to Tackle Extreme Weather Costs
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The European Union is set to establish a 'climate insurance alliance' designed to address the financial impacts of extreme weather events, as announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday.

Currently, a mere 25% of catastrophe-related losses in Europe are covered by private insurance, explained von der Leyen during a recent address to the European Parliament. This shortfall often forces national budgets to act as the financial safety net.

von der Leyen emphasized the need for urgent measures to bridge this insurance coverage gap and reduce the fiscal strain on European governments. This move is anticipated to strengthen resilience against climate-induced financial shocks.

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