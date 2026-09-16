EU's Climate Insurance Alliance to Tackle Extreme Weather Costs

The European Union is set to establish a 'climate insurance alliance' designed to address the financial impacts of extreme weather events, as announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday.

Currently, a mere 25% of catastrophe-related losses in Europe are covered by private insurance, explained von der Leyen during a recent address to the European Parliament. This shortfall often forces national budgets to act as the financial safety net.

von der Leyen emphasized the need for urgent measures to bridge this insurance coverage gap and reduce the fiscal strain on European governments. This move is anticipated to strengthen resilience against climate-induced financial shocks.