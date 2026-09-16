Dollar's Delicate Dance: Currency Markets Brace for Fed's Next Move

The dollar retreated from multi-week highs on Wednesday, with stalled oil prices and anticipation of a Federal Reserve decision that could see a U.S. interest rate hike. The dollar's recent ascent has correlated with rising yields and energy prices, notably outpacing the yen and New Zealand dollar.

Financial markets overwhelmingly expect the Fed to raise its benchmark rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a 3.75%-4.00% range, with further tightening anticipated. Kirstine Kundby-Nielsen, senior FX analyst at Danske Bank, noted dollar strength could persist if interest rates increase, even if such hikes are mostly priced in.

Currency markets have remained stable, though global bond yields have climbed, largely moving in unison to maintain relative yield differences. Yet, the dollar gained traction recently due to perceptions of U.S. economic management amid inflation concerns, exacerbated by geopolitical tensions impacting energy prices.