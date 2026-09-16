Sports Highlights: Ovechkin's Political Appearance, Tiger Woods' Possible Comeback, and LA28 Economic Impact

Current sports news highlights feature Alexander Ovechkin's involvement in a political ad, Tiger Woods potentially returning to golf, and the economic potential of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Meanwhile, NFL's prediction market sees high trading volume, Lionel Messi prepares for a farewell match, and the Braves secure a victory against the Cubs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 13:29 IST
Sports Highlights: Ovechkin's Political Appearance, Tiger Woods' Possible Comeback, and LA28 Economic Impact
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Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals forward, made headlines when it was revealed he'd been asked to appear in a political ad for the United Russia party, supported by President Vladimir Putin. His appearance alongside Sergey Lavrov sparked discussions amongst fans and critics.

Golf legend Tiger Woods was seen practicing his swing at the Liberty National Golf Club, prompting speculation about his return to professional golf. His agent, however, has not confirmed any plans for a comeback just yet.

A study indicated the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics could significantly boost the local economy, with estimates ranging from $20.5 billion to $40.6 billion in output and the creation of thousands of jobs during the event's preparation and execution.

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