Xiaomi's CC9 Pro twin Mi Note 10 with 108-megapixel image sensor to release outside China

Xiaomi announced that a CC9 Pro-twin, called the Mi Note 10, with the familiar 108-megapixel sensor will be released for markets outside of China.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 released today in Spain and is expected to make it to the UK, other European countries, and India, The Verge notes. It is likely to be priced at 549 euros.

The Mi Note 10 features a 6.47-inch curved OLED screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, 5,260mAh battery, and 32-megapixel front camera. (ANI)

