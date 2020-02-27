Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

Google Translate has added support for five more languages including Kinyarwanda, Odia (Oriya), Tatar, Turkmen, and Uyghur, expanding the translator's capabilities to a total of 108 languages.

According to Google, these languages are spoken by more than 75 million people worldwide and are the first languages that have been added in four years. Translate supports both text translation and website translation for each of the five new languages added to it, on the other hand, it supports virtual (on-screen) keyboard input for Kinyarwanda, Tatar, and Uyghur.

"Millions of people around the world use Google Translate, whether in a verbal conversation or while navigating a menu or reading a webpage online. Languages without a lot of web content have traditionally been challenging to translate, but through advancements in our machine learning technology, coupled with the active involvement of the Google Translate Community, we've added support for five languages," Isaac Caswell, Software Engineer, Google Translate, said in a blog post.

Coming back to the newly-added languages, Odia (Oriya) is an Indo-Aryan language spoken in the Indian state of Odisha while Tatar is a Turkic language spoken mainly in modern Tatarstan and Siberia, as well.

Kinyarwanda is an official language of Rwanda spoken by at least 12 million people in Rwanda, eastern DRC, and parts of southern Uganda, Turkmen, on the other hand, is the official language of Turkmenistan. Uyghur, aka Uighur, is also a Turkic language spoken primarily by the Uyghur people in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of Western China.

