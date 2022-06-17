After issuance of initial notification on enrolment under Agnipath scheme, various agencies of Army will subsequently come out with details of induction process: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 17:22 IST
- Country:
- India
After issuance of initial notification on enrolment under Agnipath scheme, various agencies of Army will subsequently come out with details of induction process: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement