Tensions Rise as China's Submarine Missile Test Alarms Pacific Neighbors

Chinas Military Testfired A Missile From A Nuclear Submarine Into The Pacific On Monday

China's military ignited regional tensions with the test-fire of a missile from a nuclear submarine into the Pacific Ocean on Monday, sparking criticism from Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. The People's Liberation Army Navy launched the missile, equipped with a dummy warhead, into international waters, state media reported.

Official Chinese sources, such as the Xinhua News Agency, labeled the missile launch a 'routine arrangement' during annual training, dismissing any specific targeting intentions. However, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong called the action 'destabilizing' and indicative of China's rapid, opaque military buildup.

Japan's government echoed these concerns, citing increased military activity from China and urging reconsideration of such tests. Meanwhile, New Zealand voiced deep apprehension, rejecting the use of the South Pacific as a missile testing ground. The move underscores China's advancing military capabilities.