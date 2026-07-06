ITV's Landmark Sale to Sky: Reshaping Media Landscape

British broadcaster ITV has reached an agreement to sell its media and entertainment division to Comcast's Sky for £1.6 billion. The transaction includes £1.2 billion in cash and a potential earn-out. Love Productions, the maker of 'The Great British Bake Off,' will remain with ITV Studios.

Devdiscourse News Desk | British Broadcaster Itv Said On Monday It Had Agreed To Sell Its Media And Entertainment Division To Comcasts Sky For Billion Billion Itv Will Receive Billion In Cash | Updated: 06-07-2026 11:48 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 11:48 IST
ITV's Landmark Sale to Sky: Reshaping Media Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development in the media industry, British broadcaster ITV announced on Monday that it has reached an agreement to sell its media and entertainment division to Comcast's Sky for an estimated £1.6 billion, which translates to about $2.13 billion.

The transaction will provide ITV with a substantial cash inflow of £1.2 billion, alongside an earn-out opportunity of up to £200 million, conditional upon ITV's advertising performance in the 2027 financial year. Additionally, ITV will retain 'The Great British Bake Off' maker Love Productions as part of its studios business.

This strategic sale marks a pivotal moment for ITV as it steps forward in reshaping its business model, while Sky expands its footprint in the media sector. The deal further underscores the dynamic nature of the media landscape, where collaborations and acquisitions continue to drive the industry's evolution.

TRENDING

1
New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

Global
2
Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Global
3
Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Global
4
Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bottleneck Holding Back Rural Digital Growth

Why Digital Transformation Could Fail to Strengthen Companies in the Next Crisis

Western Pacific's Smoke-Free Push Faces Reality Check as WHO Highlights Serious Compliance Gaps

WHO Calls for Safer Urban Food Policies as Cities Become Epicenter of Global Nutrition Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026