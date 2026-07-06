ITV's Landmark Sale to Sky: Reshaping Media Landscape

British Broadcaster Itv Said On Monday It Had Agreed To Sell Its Media And Entertainment Division To Comcasts Sky For Billion Billion Itv Will Receive Billion In Cash

In a significant development in the media industry, British broadcaster ITV announced on Monday that it has reached an agreement to sell its media and entertainment division to Comcast's Sky for an estimated £1.6 billion, which translates to about $2.13 billion.

The transaction will provide ITV with a substantial cash inflow of £1.2 billion, alongside an earn-out opportunity of up to £200 million, conditional upon ITV's advertising performance in the 2027 financial year. Additionally, ITV will retain 'The Great British Bake Off' maker Love Productions as part of its studios business.

This strategic sale marks a pivotal moment for ITV as it steps forward in reshaping its business model, while Sky expands its footprint in the media sector. The deal further underscores the dynamic nature of the media landscape, where collaborations and acquisitions continue to drive the industry's evolution.