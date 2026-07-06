Ukrainian Drone Attacks On Monday Damaged The Baltic Sea Ports Of Vysotsk And Ustluga

Ukrainian drone attacks on Monday focused on the Baltic Sea ports of Vysotsk and Ust-Luga, significantly disrupting oil exports and triggering a power outage in Sevastopol, the Crimean city hosting Russia's Black Sea Fleet. Authorities confirmed these developments amidst escalating military tensions in the region.

Ust-Luga, a key Russian port for oil exports, has been a recurrent target as Ukraine strives to destabilize Moscow's energy-dependent war strategy. June saw Baltic ports, including Ust-Luga and Novorossiysk, approaching a record 3 million barrels per day in exports, according to inside sources.

The repeated Ukrainian aerial assaults on Russian oil infrastructures have caused notable fuel shortages, inflated prices, and long queues at filling stations. Additional attacks were reported in regions under Russian control, highlighting the widespread impact of Ukraine's aggressive stance.