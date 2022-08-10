Donald Trump says he invoked Fifth Amendment, declined to answer questions during testimony in NY civil investigation, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-08-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 19:54 IST
Donald Trump says he invoked Fifth Amendment, declined to answer questions during testimony in NY civil investigation, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Fifth Amendment
Advertisement