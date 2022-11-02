South Korea: North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea hours after Pyongyang issued threats to Washington, Seoul, reports AP.
PTI | Seoul | Updated: 02-11-2022 05:50 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 05:50 IST
South Korea: North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea hours after Pyongyang issued threats to Washington, Seoul, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Seoul
- Pyongyang
- North Korea
- Washington
- South Korea
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Elnaz Rekabi: Iranian climber returns from Seoul tournament amid hijab controversy
Officials: 146 dead after Halloween crowd surge in Seoul
BigHit Music calls off Jin's 'The Astronaut' listening party amid Halloween crowd surge in Seoul
After tragic crush, lost shoes await owners at Seoul gym
South Korea: Death toll climbs to 146 in Seoul Halloween stampede, 150 injured