Important we jointly address radicalisation, extremism problems. Those supporting radicalisation shouldn't have place in any nation: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2022 10:15 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 10:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Important we jointly address radicalisation, extremism problems. Those supporting radicalisation shouldn't have place in any nation: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
Advertisement