US court allows extradition of 26/11 terror attack accused Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana to India.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2023 00:30 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 00:30 IST
US court allows extradition of 26/11 terror attack accused Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana to India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistani
- India
- Canadian
- Tahawwur Rana
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pakistani drone retreats after BSF jawans open fire near Punjab's Bhariyal post
Militants kill six Pakistani soldiers near Afghan border - army
DRDO scientist arrested in Pune for providing secret information to Pakistani intelligence operative
DRDO had sacked senior scientist arrested for leaking info to suspected Pakistani spies
DRDO scientist arrested in Pune for `providing information' to Pakistani agents.