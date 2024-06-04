BJP-led NDA crosses majority mark with leads in 277 seats; BJP ahead in 223 seats in trends available for 516 seats; Cong ahead in 96: EC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 10:28 IST
