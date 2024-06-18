BJP rules out change in Maharashtra leadership after poor performance in Lok Sabha polls.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 21:24 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP rules out change in Maharashtra leadership after poor performance in Lok Sabha polls.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Maharashtra
- Leadership
- Lok Sabha
- Elections
- Politics
- Performance
- Strategy
- Party
- Votes
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka Legislative Council Elections: Key Contenders and Constituencies
Modi's BJP Set for Historic Win in Indian Elections
Claudia Sheinbaum likely to win Mexican Presidential elections, exit polls show
India's Record-Breaking Lok Sabha Elections: A Historic Turnout
Over 90 per cent of 495 complaints of Model Code of Conduct violations disposed during 2024 general elections: CEC Rajiv Kumar.