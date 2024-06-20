I am not secure with current Kolkata Police contingent deployed in Raj Bhavan: Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose to PTI.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-06-2024 10:33 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 10:33 IST
- Country:
- India
