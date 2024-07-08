SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 12:29 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 12:29 IST
- India
