Some say we are a North Indian party, but we are an all-India party, as lotus bloomed in South Indian states: BJP chief Nadda in Kerala.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-07-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 17:29 IST
- Country:
- India
