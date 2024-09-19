Left Menu

Pak defence minister has supported manifesto of NC, Congress. These parties implement Pakistan's agenda: PM Modi at poll rally in J&K's Katra.

PTI | Katra | Updated: 19-09-2024 16:17 IST
Pak defence minister has supported manifesto of NC, Congress. These parties implement Pakistan's agenda: PM Modi at poll rally in J&K's Katra.
Pak defence minister has supported manifesto of NC, Congress. These parties implement Pakistan's agenda: PM Modi at poll rally in J&K's Katra.

