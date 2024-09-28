Cong waved white flags when Pak used to resort to cross-border firing, but BJP govt responded to bullets with shells, says PM Modi in Jammu.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-09-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 13:51 IST
- Country:
- India
