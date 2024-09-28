Congress is deceitful and dishonest, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at poll rally in Haryana's Hisar.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-09-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 15:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress is deceitful and dishonest, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at poll rally in Haryana's Hisar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Congress
- Haryana
- Hisar
- poll rally
- elections
- dishonest
- deceitful
- Prime Minister
- campaign
Advertisement
ALSO READ
World News Roundup: Strikes, Diplomacy, Elections, and Conflicts
Pope Francis Urges American Catholics to Choose ‘Lesser Evil’ in Upcoming Elections
Prime Minister Modi's Rally Sets Tone for Haryana Assembly Elections
Haryana Assembly Elections: A Detailed Overview
Youth Unemployment Takes Center Stage in Jammu and Kashmir Elections