RSS should introspect whether it agrees with today's 'hybrid' BJP: Uddhav Thackeray at his party's Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-10-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 20:39 IST
- Country:
- India
RSS should introspect whether it agrees with today's 'hybrid' BJP: Uddhav Thackeray at his party's Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Historic Win for Austria's Far-Right Party Shakes Political Landscape
Austria's Political Landscape Shifts as President Calls for Unity
Priyanka Gandhi Advocates for Change in Haryana's Political Landscape
Navigating the Turbulent Geopolitical Landscape: India's Strategic Preparedness
Maratha Quota Activist Prepares for Grand Dussehra Rally