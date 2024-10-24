JNU professor Mazhar Asif appointed Jamia Millia Islamia vice-chancellor: Union Ministry of Education.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 16:05 IST
- Country:
- India
JNU professor Mazhar Asif appointed Jamia Millia Islamia vice-chancellor: Union Ministry of Education.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi University Elections: Clean-Up Before Counting
Chinese Stocks Plummet Amid Stimulus Disappointment
Asian Markets Tumble as Investors Seek Safe Haven Amid Stimulus Disappointment
Delhi University Advances in East Asian Language Studies
Argentina's Congress in Crucial Vote on University Funding Amid Economic Strains