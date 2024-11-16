PM Modi asks BJP workers to hold booth-level meets of women, youth and farmers and to circulate videos of BJP-led govt’s schemes.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-11-2024 12:15 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 12:15 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi asks BJP workers to hold booth-level meets of women, youth and farmers and to circulate videos of BJP-led govt's schemes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Heroin Bust in Mizoram: Two Women Arrested with Rs 22.7 Lakh Worth of Drugs
Braiding Nairobi: Empowering Kenyan Women in the Digital Gig Economy
Tragic Selfie Incident: Youth Drowns in Damdama Lake on Diwali
Countdown to Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Gears Up
Tragic Rail Accident Claims Lives of Two Women in Jhukiya