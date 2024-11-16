BJP wants to form govt in Jharkhand to loot its natural resources, alleges Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at Jamtara rally.
PTI | Jamtara | Updated: 16-11-2024 13:04 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 13:04 IST
- Country:
- India
