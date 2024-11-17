PM Modi-led NDA govt bringing OBCs, tribals, SCs to mainstream, claims BJP chief J P Nadda at poll rally in Jharkhand's Bokaro.
PTI | Bokaro | Updated: 17-11-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 13:10 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
