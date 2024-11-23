Victory of Mahayuti is victory of 'politics of performance' of double-engine govt under leadership of PM Modi: Amit Shah on Maha poll results.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 18:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Victory of Mahayuti is victory of 'politics of performance' of double-engine govt under leadership of PM Modi: Amit Shah on Maha poll results.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mahayuti
- election
- victory
- politics
- performance
- PM Modi
- Amit Shah
- governance
- development
- coalition
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TMC Gears Up for Performance-Based Overhaul
Uddhav wants to make his son Maharashtra CM, Sharad Pawar wants daughter to get the post and Congress leaders also vying for it: Amit Shah.
PM Modi calls you 'vanvasi' as BJP believes that land, forests belong to capitalists, alleges Rahul Gandhi at Jharkhand rally.
Whenever I have asked for something from Maharashtra, people of the state have given me their blessings wholeheartedly: PM Modi.
Haris Rauf's Stellar Performance Leads Pakistan to Victory