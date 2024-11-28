HC issues notice on PIL by 7 BJP MPs from Delhi to direct AAP govt to implement Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in city.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 12:05 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 12:05 IST
- Country:
- India
HC issues notice on PIL by 7 BJP MPs from Delhi to direct AAP govt to implement Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in city.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- HC
- AAP
- BJP
- Ayushman Bharat
- PIL
- healthcare
- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana
- notice
- government
Advertisement