Russian state news agencies report ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad and family are in Moscow and given asylum, reports AP.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 08-12-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 23:43 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
