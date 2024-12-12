South Korea's parliament says six opposition parties have submitted a new motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, reports AP.
PTI | Seoul | Updated: 12-12-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 14:11 IST
South Korea's parliament says six opposition parties have submitted a new motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Turmoil in India Over Adani U.S. Indictment
Political Turmoil in Pakistan: Protests Suspended Amid Crackdown
French Debt Concerns Raise Investor Anxiety Amid Political Turmoil
Philippines' Political Turmoil: Duterte vs. Marcos
Political Turmoil: Vice President Duterte's Struggle in the Philippines