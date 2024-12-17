BJP's policy is of dialogue, not dispute. We believe in cooperation, not opposition. We believe in solutions, not obstruction: PM.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-12-2024 13:33 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 13:33 IST
