Fire breaks out at Vadodara refinery of Indian Oil Corporation; brought under control, no casualties: police.
PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 21-12-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 19:18 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
