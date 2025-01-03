Special NIA court in Lucknow sentences 28 convicts to life imprisonment in connection with Kasganj violence case.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-01-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 17:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Special NIA court in Lucknow sentences 28 convicts to life imprisonment in connection with Kasganj violence case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kasganj
- violence
- NIA court
- life imprisonment
- Lucknow
- convictions
- justice
- law
- order
- sentences
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Justice Christian Whata Appointed to New Zealand Court of Appeal
UN Experts Urge Bolivia to Address Prison Overcrowding and Access to Justice After Torture Prevention Visit
UN Report Calls for Justice System Reforms and Protection of Civil Liberties in South Sudan
Rosmah Mansor Acquitted: A Justice Milestone Amidst Malaysia's Financial Controversies
Justice for Gisele: A Landmark Verdict in French Court