India's forex reserves dropped by USD 5.693 billion to USD 634.585 billion in the week ended January 3, says RBI.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 17:09 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
