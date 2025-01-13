Battle of ideologies on in India, BJP trying to make people fight against each other: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi at Delhi's Seelampur.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:13 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
