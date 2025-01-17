BJP chief J P Nadda announces Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women in Delhi under 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana' if party voted to power.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 14:56 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP chief J P Nadda announces Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women in Delhi under 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana' if party voted to power.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Accelerates Towards TB Elimination: J P Nadda Launches 100-Day Intensified Campaign Under TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan
Our 'Sankalp Patra' is foundation for developed Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda at launch of party's manifesto for Feb 5 assembly polls.
All corruption charges in welfare schemes will be investigated: BJP president J P Nadda at launch of party's manifesto for Delhi polls.
Atal Canteens to be set up in JJ clusters to provide nutritious meals at Rs 5: BJP chief J P Nadda at launch of party's Delhi poll manifesto.
Will implement 'Ayushman Bharat ' in Delhi, also give additional health cover of Rs 5 lakh if BJP is voted to power: party chief J P Nadda.