TikTok ban takes effect. Prominent app stores pull popular social video platform from their offerings in the US, reports AP.
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 19-01-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 09:29 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
