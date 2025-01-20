Donald Trump takes oath as 47th president of the United States.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:35 IST
Donald Trump takes oath as 47th president of the United States.
