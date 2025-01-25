Delhi only state providing free health services through mohalla clinics, 24x7 electricity: Chief Minister Atishi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 11:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi only state providing free health services through mohalla clinics, 24x7 electricity: Chief Minister Atishi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IDFC FIRST Bank Revolutionizes Tax Payments with New Income Tax Portal Integration
Revolutionary LARK M2S: A New Era in Wireless Audio Technology
Unpacking the Gender Disparities in Australian Healthcare Costs
Railway Revolution: Vaishnaw Unveils Next-Gen Train Innovations
Nadcab Labs' 25-Day DeFi Wallet Revolution