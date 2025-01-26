South Korean prosecutors indict impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his martial law, reports AP citing Yonhap news agency.
PTI | Seoul | Updated: 26-01-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 15:40 IST
South Korean prosecutors indict impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his martial law, reports AP citing Yonhap news agency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea's Tumultuous Political Crisis: From Martial Law to Impeachment
High Drama at The Blue House: South Korea's President Yoon Detained Amid Martial Law Controversy
Political Tensions Rise Amid Martial Law Controversy in South Korea
South Korea's Impeached Leader Arrested Amid Martial Law Controversy
South Korea's Political Turmoil: President Arrested Amidst Martial Law Crisis